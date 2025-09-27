World Rabies Day 2025: GARC And Battersea Call On Global Communities To Unite For 'Communities Against Rabies'

WRD 2025 theme banner

GARC and leading animal welfare charity Battersea, are calling on global communities to eliminate rabies through coordinated and community-driven action.

KS, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In recognition of the World Rabies Day 2025 theme of Act Now: You, Me, Community, GARC, Rabies Alliance, and leading animal welfare charity Battersea, are calling on global communities to eliminate rabies through coordinated, community-driven action.

Despite being 100% preventable, rabies remains a deadly threat to animals and humans in more than 150 countries. Vaccinating dogs is essential to protecting communities in rabies-endemic countries. However, several additional key challenges are still holding back rabies elimination progress:

.Lack of trained personnel at the community level.

.Gaps in data collection and reporting.

.Fragmented and uncoordinated local efforts.

The solution? GARC's Communities Against Rabies (CAR).

Launched in 2023 by GARC, CAR is a grassroots initiative designed to reach the "last mile" of rabies elimination by equipping individuals, communities, and organisations with the training, tools, and support they need to lead local efforts to protect dog and animal welfare.

“At Battersea, we are committed to improving the lives of dogs and cats, not only at our centres but worldwide,” said Roxanne Nazir from Battersea.“By supporting global initiatives like those led by GARC, we are playing our part in the global fight to protect dogs against rabies, one of the world's deadliest diseases.”

Dr Andre Coetzer, CEO of GARC, said:“Rabies is 100% preventable, still, hundreds of thousands of dogs succumb to the disease.” Andre continued:“For the first time, through the Communities Against Rabies initiative, community stakeholders can engage in a structured approach to help them vaccinate, educate, and direct rabies elimination efforts.”

CAR: A community-based model for rabies elimination

CAR strengthens the capacity of local, community, and government stakeholders through three core pillars:

.Empowering Individuals: Free, online training through the GARC Education Platform enables people to become certified Dog Health Champions (DHCs). These DHCs are trusted local advocates for rabies elimination, bite safety, and responsible pet ownership.

.Supporting Local Organisations: Through GARC's Rabies Center of Excellence (RCE) designation, eligible community-based organisations gain access to additional resources, digital tools, vaccines, and global visibility.

.Building Collaboration: CAR connects stakeholders across rabies-endemic regions to streamline efforts, eliminate duplication, and promote effective, coordinated strategies.

Why CAR matters now more than ever

CAR directly addresses the systemic barriers that allow rabies to persist, particularly in remote or underserved areas where traditional public health systems often fall short. By combining education, technology, and local leadership, CAR ensures that life-saving resources reach the people and animals most at risk.

Through partnerships like the one with Battersea, GARC is scaling the CAR initiative to reach more communities than ever before, ensuring no community gets left behind. Several community members have the following to say about the benefits of being part of CAR:

“Being recognised as a Dog Health Champion has made a significant difference in my work. It has not only boosted my credibility but also increased trust within the community. People now see me as a dedicated advocate for dog welfare and rabies elimination.”

-Abdu, Ethiopia

“With GARC's support, our team is empowered with expert knowledge, training, guidance, and essential tools to strengthen our efforts in saving lives, both animal and human.”

-Dziko Dog Project, Sri Lanka

Act Now: Join the Movement This World Rabies Day

As we mark World Rabies Day 2025, GARC and Battersea urge individuals, organisations, and governments to Act Now by joining CAR. Every life lost to rabies is one too many. Only by working together, is rabies elimination possible.

Whether you are a pet owner, a health worker, a teacher, or a community leader, it is time for You, Me, Community to come together to End Rabies Now.

