Thai-Cambodian Border Clashes Erupt Again Despite Ceasefire Deal
Bangkok: Cross-border clashes reignited Saturday between Thai and Cambodian forces, just two months after both nations agreed to a ceasefire aimed at easing long-standing tensions.
Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army Major General Winthai Suvaree reported that Cambodian troops fired light weapons and grenade launchers toward Thai positions in the Chong An Ma area of Ubon Ratchathani Province.
He confirmed that the Thai military has been placed on high alert and instructed to respond proportionately to the situation. No injuries or fatalities among Thai forces have been reported so far, and any further developments will be announced immediately.
Thailand and Cambodia have been locked in a territorial dispute for over a century, with unresolved demarcation points along their 817-kilometer shared land border continuing to fuel periodic flare-ups.
