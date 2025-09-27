Handshake Spat Bad For Cricket, Says Pakistan Captain Ahead Of India Final

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Dubai: Pakistan captain Salman Agha condemned India's refusal to shake hands with their arch-rivals, calling it "not good for cricket" before Sunday's high-stakes Asia Cup final in Dubai.

Political tension and on-field friction have stalked the teams at the regional tournament following a deadly military conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May.

India angered Pakistan by not shaking hands in either of the first two meetings between the teams in the UAE. Unbeaten India won comfortably in the group stage and did so again in the Super Four round.

The tension increased when players exchanged words during last Sunday's clash, with India filing an official complaint over gestures made by Pakistan duo Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan.

Agha said the lack of handshakes had left him perplexed.

"I have been playing competitive cricket since 2007 and have never seen a game go without a handshake," Agha said on Saturday, speaking for the first time on the controversy.

"It is not good for cricket. Even in worst times between Pakistan and India, players have shaken hands. My father is a great fan of cricket, and he never told me that such a thing happened."

Agha said players must be careful not to cross the line when it comes to discipline.

"I think every individual has his own style. If someone wants to be aggressive on the ground, then why not. If you control the aggression of a fast bowler, then nothing is left.

"Every player knows how to deal with his emotions. I give free hand to my players to react on the ground unless he is disrespecting other players and the country."

The Pakistan skipper said his team will follow the protocols for a captains' photo shoot with the trophy on Sunday, which India is likely to boycott.

"They do what they want to do," said Agha. "We will do what is in our protocol. Rest is up to them, if they want to come for that it's up to them. If they do not want to come, don't come."

India have won all six of their matches at the tournament and are heavy favourites going into the final. They have not lost to Pakistan in seven white-ball matches dating back to 2022.

"It's a final so there will be the same amount of pressure on both the teams," said Agha. "I think the pressure of the final is different. We will try our best to win this."