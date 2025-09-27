Sheikh Hamad Translation Award Participates In Conference At SISU

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Beijing: The Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding participated in the conference: "The Reality and Challenges of the Arabic-Chinese Translation Movement," hosted by Shanghai International Studies University (SISU).

The event was part of the award's delegation tour in the People's Republic of China from September 16 to 26, which included visits to both Beijing and Shanghai.

The Shanghai Translation Conference brought together a distinguished group of professors, researchers, and translators from both the Chinese and Arab worlds, aiming to strengthen cultural exchange and present a comprehensive vision of the current state and future prospects of translation between Arabic and Chinese.

At the opening of the conference, Director of the Institute of Translation Studies at Shanghai International Studies University Professor Wang Youyong emphasized that translation is a bridge of communication between peoples, not merely a transfer of words, but a means of conveying meanings and emotions and deepening mutual understanding.

He praised the pioneering role of the Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding in honoring translators and opening broader horizons for cultural cooperation.

He expressed his hope to strengthen partnerships between both sides to prepare a new generation of translators and deepen the roots of friendship between Chinese and Arab civilizations.

He also spoke about his belief that translation is not a mechanical process but a profound civilizational and human act, serving as a bridge linking China and the Arab world from the Silk Road to the Belt and Road Initiative.

Director General of the Award Dr. Mohammed Al Ahmari expressed his pleasure at the convening of the conference, affirming that translation is the most honest path to direct understanding between peoples, away from third-party mediation.

He explained that the Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding aims to be a beacon of civilizational communication, calling for more joint efforts to promote mutual acquaintance and knowledge between China and the Arab world.

The first intervention, delivered by Director of the Institute of Middle Eastern Studies Professor Ding Jun, focused on the early arrival of Islam in China in the year 31 AH with the envoy of Caliph Uthman ibn Affan (may Allah be pleased with him).

This event was considered the beginning of a long path that later resulted in a widespread Islamic presence, now exceeding twenty million Muslims.

His presentation addressed the development of translating the meanings of the Holy Qur'an into Chinese over more than three centuries, beginning in the 17th century with limited attempts to translate select verses for citation in religious texts.

In the 19th century, selected translations of frequently recited chapters and verses appeared, such as the book Tafsir Khatm Al Qur'an. By the late 19th and early 20th centuries, full translation projects began, with the first complete version published in Beijing in 1927, based on a Japanese translation.

This was followed by more than fourteen translations, including the work of Professor Mohammed Makin at Peking University.

The expansion in the 21st century significantly contributed to spreading Islamic concepts and enhancing exchange and understanding between Chinese and Arab Islamic civilizations.



Professor at the College of Asian and African Studies Dr. Lu Yiwei praised the award's role in promoting cultural dialogue between China and the Arab world. She affirmed that Shanghai literature forms a distinguished civilizational bridge, rooted in Chinese culture and open to global modernity.



She pointed to the history of translating literature into Arabic in the mid-20th century, supported by prominent academic and cultural institutions in China, Egypt, and Syria.



She emphasized that Shanghai literature, through its translations and reception in the Arab world, not only enhanced knowledge about China but also enriched Arabic literature in both criticism and creativity, forming a living model of cultural exchange and human rapprochement between the two civilizations.



Vice Dean of the College of Asian and African Studies Dr. Chen Youyang highlighted the Arabic Language Department at the university, one of the oldest in China, celebrating its 65th anniversary.



She explained that the department has not only trained linguistic competencies but also built bridges of understanding between China and the Arab world through translating and publishing classical Arabic literature such as the works of Naguib Mahfouz, Tawfiq Al Hakim, and Gibran Khalil Gibran, as well as translating Chinese thought into Arabic through the notable efforts of a group of professors.



Assistant Professor at the College of Asian and African Studies Dr. Jiu Shuwen focused in her presentation on the challenges translators face when dealing with cultural symbols and imagery in Chinese texts.



She also reviewed a recent research experience in employing artificial intelligence through semantic vector technology, which enables the representation of words in a mathematical space and calculates the distance between the original and the translation to measure semantic accuracy.





She noted that AI serves as a supportive tool for translators but cannot replace the cultural and human sensitivity necessary to convey the spirit of texts and build bridges of understanding between China and the Arab world. (QNA)