Qatar Concludes Milestone Participation In Monaco Yacht Show 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Monaco: The State of Qatar has successfully concluded a milestone participation at the Monaco Yacht Show 2025, achieving its goal of strengthening Qatar's presence at global exhibitions, fostering dialogue with international maritime industry experts, and promoting both the Qatar Boat Show 2025 and Old Doha Port as a premier maritime destination in the region.

Held from 24-27 September at Port Hercule, it sponsored the prestigious Upper Deck Lounge for the first time and joined global leaders at the Summit program in the closing panel on creating sustainable superyacht destinations.

Old Doha Port's sponsorship of the Upper Deck Lounge placed its brand at the heart of the Monaco Yacht Show's most exclusive setting. Old Doha Port's pavilion attracted significant attention with its strategic location in the Upper Deck Lounge and welcomed His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco during his tour of the exhibition.

He was received by Eng. Mohammed Abdullah Al Mulla, CEO of Old Doha Port, who presented a brief overview of the port's developmental stages and the objectives of its participation in the Monaco Yacht Show. Recognized as a meeting point for yacht owners, VIPs, and premium lifestyle brands, the lounge offered the Port an opportunity to connect with influential audiences and showcase Qatar's role in the luxury maritime space.

Alongside its sponsorship, Old Doha Port joined the Monaco Yacht Show Summit program in the closing panel on sustainable superyachting. The discussion gathered senior representatives from leading destinations to exchange ideas on how the industry can grow while protecting marine ecosystems, where Old Doha Port shared its approach of combining eco-conscious infrastructure with community-driven initiatives.

"Our participation in Monaco reflects Qatar's vision for a sustainable and diversified future," said Engineer Mohammed Abdulla Al Mulla, CEO of Old Doha Port. "We are demonstrating how world-class facilities, cultural heritage, and environmental responsibility can come together to create lasting value for the global yachting industry."

With this year's successful presence in Monaco, Old Doha Port continues to elevate Qatar's profile on the international maritime calendar and reaffirm its commitment to building a destination defined by both sustainability and global connectivity.