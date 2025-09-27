Moehe Announces Opening Of Adult Education Evening Centers For 2025-2026 Academic Year

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has announced the inauguration of nine new evening centers for adult education starting from the academic year 2025-2026, as part of its strategy to promote lifelong learning opportunities and provide flexible educational options for all segments of society.

These centers have been meticulously selected to cover a variety of areas nationwide in terms of geography, ensuring streamlined accessibility. The public schools have been primed to operate during evening hours after being equipped with the essential educational, administrative, and technical workforce, the ministry said in a statement.

These centers are distributed across the following areas: Al Abb, Al Maamoura, Muaither, Al Wakra, Al Shahaniya, Ain Khaled, Al Markhiya, Al Khor, and Abu Hamour.

The centers designated for girls include Al Abb Secondary School for Girls, Al Iman Secondary Independent School for Girls, Muaither Preparatory School for Girls, Al Wakra Secondary School for Girls, and Al Shahaniya Secondary Preparatory School for Girls.

Those designated for boys include Ahmed Bin Mohammed Secondary School, Omar Bin Abdul Aziz Secondary School, Abdullah Bin Ali Al Misnad Secondary School, and Qatar Technical Secondary School. They receive students from 4:30pm. until 8pm.

In addition, MoEHE clarified that registration in these centers is directly open to Qatar students, students of GCC states, as well as the daughters of Qatari women.

It urged those who wish to register to head to the closest evening center to finalize the procedures and ensure they hold the required documents: photocopies of ID cards, educational certificates, the enrollment statement for the 2025-2026 Academic Year, as well as two recent photographs.

The ministry further underscored its commitment to supporting lifelong education and offering a variety of options that observe all conditions and called on those who wish to complete their studies to capitalize on this educational initiative.