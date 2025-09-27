Road Safety Awareness: CM Mohan Yadav Urges 2-Wheeler Riders To Wear Helmets, Follow Traffic Rules

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Sep 27 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said that even a small act of negligence, such as not wearing a helmet, can have consequences that affect the entire family.

CM Yadav made this statement while addressing a road safety awareness campaign launched during the Navratri festival in Bhopal. He appealed to the two-wheeler riders to take a pledge that they would always wear helmets.

He said that statistics show road accidents are the leading cause of unnatural deaths in India, most of which happen due to negligence, speeding, or not wearing helmets and seat belts.

"As responsible citizens, people must value their families and lives by ensuring their own safety. I would appeal citizens of the state to wear helmets and follow road safety rules diligently," the Chief Minister said.

During the programme, as a symbolic gesture, he also personally placed helmets on five two-wheeler riders -- Manoj Nigam, Sandeep Bisen, Sumit Pradhan, NCC cadet Sanya Siddiqui, and Anjali Singh, to highlight the importance of life.

The Chief Minister emphasised that it is the responsibility of young people to take care of their own safety.

He said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the youth in India have earned global recognition in many fields.

"Similarly, following traffic rules, avoiding overspeeding, and ensuring safety are equally important responsibilities of young citizens," Yadav stated.

Meanwhile, highlighting government efforts, Yadav said that patrolling squads, check posts, sensor check posts, digital challans, speed guns, live traffic monitoring and FASTag systems are all being deployed to reduce road accidents.

Quick assistance systems have also been introduced, and under the 'Rahveer Yojana', any responsible citizen who takes an accident victim to the hospital will be rewarded with Rs 25,000 as encouragement.

Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra informed that to streamline traffic in Bhopal, work is underway to make 37 intersections 'Left-turn Free'. He said with the support of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation, encroachments are being removed from intersections.

Mishra noted that in 2024 alone, road accidents claimed 1, 80,000 lives in India and left 3,00,000 people injured, underscoring the need for serious road safety measures. He appealed to the youth to always wear helmets, fasten seat belts in four-wheelers, and avoid over-speeding.