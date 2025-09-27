Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Air Defense Neutralizes 97 Of 115 Drones Launched By Russia Against Ukraine Overnight

2025-09-27 05:05:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram .

Beginning at 21:00 on Friday, September 26, Russia launched 115 attack UAVs, including Shahed, Gerbera, and other types, from Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), and Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea). More than 70 of the drones were Shahed-type.

The air assault was repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and drone units, and mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 09:00 on Saturday, September 27, preliminary data suggests that 97 drones were shot down or jammed over northern, southern, eastern, and central Ukraine.

There were confirmed strikes from 17 drones at six locations, as well as falling debris from intercepted UAVs at two other locations.

The Ukrainian Air Force warned that the attack was ongoing, with new groups of strike drones approaching from the north.

