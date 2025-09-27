Delhi BMW Accident: Gaganpreet Kaur's Judicial Custody Extended Till Oct 11, Decision On Bail Plea Today (Ld)
Judicial Magistrate Ankit Garg, who is hearing the matter, heard preliminary arguments regarding Gaganpreet Kaur's bail plea on Thursday and reserved the verdict for Saturday afternoon.
The judicial custody of Gaganpreet Kaur, 38, was extended for 14 days on Saturday as her earlier custody had come to an end and she was produced before the court in the morning.
Gaganpreet Kaur faces charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, along with reckless driving.
The road accident took place in the Dhaula Kuan area earlier this month, where Gaganpreet Kaur allegedly rammed her BMW into a motorcycle, resulting in critical injuries to and subsequent death of senior Ministry of Finance officer Navjot Singh, and grievous injuries to his wife.
During Thursday's proceedings, the prosecution made several strong assertions. They argued that the BMW was speeding at the time of the collision and raised questions about the handling of the aftermath.
Notably, the injured victims were not taken to the nearest hospital, despite several being available in the vicinity. Instead, they were transported to Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar, North Delhi, a facility allegedly owned by one of Gaganpreet Kaur's relatives. The prosecution suggested this could be an attempt to tamper with medical evidence or avoid proper scrutiny.
The Investigating Officer (IO) submitted CCTV footage from the day of the incident, which the magistrate reviewed during the session. The footage is expected to play a crucial role in establishing the sequence of events leading up to the fatal crash.
The case has garnered significant public attention due to the high-profile nature of the victim and concerns about whether justice will be served promptly and fairly.
