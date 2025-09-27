Redditor Shares Picture Of Undergarments Hung On Train Berth, Internet Reacts: 'Only In Indian Railways'
The post, titled "Only in Indian Railways ", shows what appears to be a general coach where a traveller hung clothes on the utility rack attached to the upper berth.
"15th August 2025, around 10 am. Bangalore (SBC) - Jaipur (JP) Superfast Express (Train no. 12975/12976). I didn't get an AC coach but managed to have free laundry service," the user captioned the image.
Read | Railway worker crushed between coaches, sparks debate about automatic coupling system: What is it?
Screengrab from the viral post.Social Media Criticism
The picture quickly went viral, with social media users criticising the passenger.
Read | Staff, angry passenger debate over 'Halal tea', Railways issues clarification
"Tell him that you don't want to see his underwear on your side," one user wrote. Another added: "Ohhhh my god, this is shocking." A third remarked: "A lot of people, even in abroad, have civic sense issues, but this is something which only happens in India."Not the First Incident
This is not the first time Indian Railways passengers have grabbed attention for unusual antics. Last year, a viral video showed a passenger weaving a cot between two berths using a rope to make a makeshift seat.
The clip sparked discussions online about the challenges of travelling on Indian trains, where seating is often limited. While some appreciated the creativity behind the hack, others said it disrupted fellow passengers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment