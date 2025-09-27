Jakadjari Hair Australia Wins Quality Business Award For Best Hair Salon In Hobart City Council For 2025

Hobart, TAS - Jakadjari Hair Australia has proudly been named the winner of a 2025 Quality Business Award for Best Hair Salon in Hobart City Council. This award highlights the salon's exceptional standard of service, creative expertise, and longstanding reputation as one of Hobart's most trusted and stylish destinations for professional hair care.

With decades of experience, Jakadjari Hair Australia has built a loyal clientele by combining artistry, technical skill, and personalised attention. The salon offers a full range of services, including precision cutting, colour transformations, balayage, highlights, styling, treatments, and wedding and special occasion hair. Their talented team is dedicated to keeping up with the latest trends and techniques, ensuring every client leaves with a look that enhances their individuality and confidence.

The Quality Business Awards recognize businesses across Australia that demonstrate consistent excellence in customer service, positive community reputation, and high professional standards. Jakadjari Hair Australia's commitment to innovation, consistency, and client satisfaction earned them the distinction of being the leading salon in Hobart City Council for 2025. Jakadjari Hair Australia offers a full range of premium hair services tailored to suit every style and occasion. Their expert team provides precision haircuts for all lengths, from clipper and barber cuts to tailored short, medium, long, and extra-long styles. Clients can also enjoy professional blow-drying and specialty styling services, perfect for everyday wear or special events. With a focus on creativity, technique, and personalised care, the salon ensures each guest leaves looking and feeling their best.

Clients consistently praise Jakadjari Hair Australia for its welcoming atmosphere and professional service. One happy customer shared,“Been here twice. Very pleased both times. Will be returning,” while another commented,“Always brilliant to work with and happy and understanding.” Others highlight the joy of the salon experience itself, with one client noting,“Love coming to get my hair done at Jakadjari Hair Australia.” These glowing reviews reflect the salon's dedication to delivering outstanding results and ensuring every visit is enjoyable.

The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly. Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.

For more information on Jakadjari Hair Australia please visit

and to learn more about Quality Business Awards Australia -