Natural Gas Forecast 25/09: Is A Floor Forming? (Video)
- The natural gas market was very noisy during the trading session on Wednesday, which should not be a surprise because we are getting ready to roll over on Friday to the November contract. This causes some fluctuations in the market and a lot of noise under the best of circumstances. That being said, we have recently pulled back to test this gap, and the bottom of the gap is the $2.70 level, but we may not actually fill it. We may have just seen the bottom.
