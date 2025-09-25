NASA Sends Trio of Spacecraft to Track Sun’s Influence on Earth
(MENAFN) NASA successfully launched three groundbreaking space weather missions on Wednesday, embarking on a million-mile journey to deepen understanding of the Sun’s effects on Earth and its surrounding space environment.
The trio of spacecraft lifted off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time (1130 GMT) from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
According to NASA, all three missions were successfully deployed and are now headed toward the first Earth-Sun Lagrange point—located approximately 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) from Earth in the direction of the Sun.
The missions include NASA’s Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe, the Carruthers Geocorona Observatory, and the Space Weather Follow On-Lagrange 1 spacecraft operated by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Each spacecraft is designed to examine distinct elements of solar wind and space weather. “Data collected will improve scientific understanding of the Sun's impact on Earth's habitability, help map our place in the solar system, and enhance efforts to safeguard satellites, astronauts and airline crews from harmful space weather effects,” NASA stated.
