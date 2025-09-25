'Bharat Ko Kisi Par Nirbhar Rehna...': PM Modi Says 'Despite Global Disruptions, India's Growth Is Attractive'
Speaking at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 at Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, PM said,“Bharat jaise desh ko kisi par nirbhar rehna, ab manzoor nahi hai...Despite the global disruptions and uncertainties, India's growth is attractive. Disruptions don't hinder us, but even in those circumstances, we look for new directions.”
The UPITS-2025 trade show, under the theme“Ultimate Sourcing Begins Here”, is being held from 25 to 29 September.
He added,“Amid all these disruptions, India is strengthening the foundations for the coming decades. Our resolve and mantra is Atmanirbhar Bharat. Nothing can be more helpless than being dependent on others. The more a country stays dependent others, the more its growth is going to stay compromised...”
(This is a breaking news)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment