(PHOTOS) Rihanna Welcomes Baby Girl, Expands Family With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna, 37, has shared the happy news that she has welcomed her third child with A$AP Rocky. Taking to Instagram on September 13, the singer introduced her baby girl, Rocki Irish Mayers, posting a picture of herself cradling the newborn. The couple already have two sons together-RZA, three, and Riot, two-making their growing family even more special.

According to reports, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky always hoped their children would be close in age, so they could build a strong sibling bond. Sources revealed that Rihanna has long dreamed of having a big family, and both parents feel blessed to add another child to their household. The couple see this moment as a very meaningful chapter in their lives, one they had been eagerly waiting for.

Although Rihanna remains a global icon in music and fashion, those close to her say motherhood has become her top priority. She reportedly takes her children along on work trips and never complains about the challenges of balancing family and career. Friends emphasize that she loves every part of raising her kids, while Rocky has been deeply supportive throughout. Together, they are described as hardworking and devoted parents, with Rihanna said to be the happiest she has ever been.