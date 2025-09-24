$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Elliot Varoy

Elliot Varoy


2025-09-24 10:06:30
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer, School of Computer Science, University of Sydney
Profile Articles Activity

Elliot Varoy is an education focused Senior Lecturer at the University of Sydney, specialising in large cohort, first-year computing education. Elliot is particularly interested in designing innovative educational tools, utilising emergent technologies like VR and AI to teach concepts both within and outside computing. He is also focused on the critical transition between secondary and tertiary education. Currently, he is part of a team implementing a new approach to first-year university teaching - designing diversified learning pathways that meet students at their level of understanding, instead of a rigid and exclusionary, predetermined track.

Experience
  • –present Senior Lecturer, School of Computer Science, University of Sydney

The Conversation

MENAFN24092025000199003603ID1110108016

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search