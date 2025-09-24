Elliot Varoy
-
Senior Lecturer, School of Computer Science,
University of Sydney
Elliot Varoy is an education focused Senior Lecturer at the University of Sydney, specialising in large cohort, first-year computing education. Elliot is particularly interested in designing innovative educational tools, utilising emergent technologies like VR and AI to teach concepts both within and outside computing. He is also focused on the critical transition between secondary and tertiary education. Currently, he is part of a team implementing a new approach to first-year university teaching - designing diversified learning pathways that meet students at their level of understanding, instead of a rigid and exclusionary, predetermined track.Experience
-
–present
Senior Lecturer, School of Computer Science, University of Sydney
