Jennifer Aniston Reveals Whom She Calls In Times Of Distress
The actress revealed that she leans on her "loving" friends and "comfort food", reports 'Female First UK'.
The 'Friends' star, 56, has opened up about how she copes on bad days and revealed she puts in a call to her closest friends and organises a get together or she stays home and scoffs burgers or Mexican food.
She told 'People' magazine, "I have a really wonderful, loving, solid group of friends who are very funny on top of being wonderful human beings. And so, we make each other laugh. Honestly, having a group of friends over is always an instant pick-me-up (Or I'll be) making some sort of comfort food like pizza nights, burgers or Mexican food”..
The actress added of her other option,“I'll go to my favorite restaurant with some girlfriends, have a martini, and some delicious meal”.
As per 'Female First UK', when she was asked to name the friends she turns to when she needs cheering up, Jennifer revealed she usually calls her 'Friends' co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, as well as Jason Bateman's wife Amanda Anka, actress Andrea Bendewald or jewellery designer Jennifer Meyer.
She added, "You'll find one of them. And if you don't, someone will eventually call you back”>
It comes after Jennifer revealed she has filled her Los Angeles home with crystals to banish negative "nerves".
The actress earlier spoke with 'Vanity Fair' magazine, and declared her mansion as a sanctuary from the pressures of both Hollywood and the wider world.
When told the house exudes calmness, Jennifer told the publication,“Good! That's the whole point ... Out there (outside), it causes nerves. In here, there should be no nerves”.
“I've basically incorporated all of the healing modalities in order to create a calm environment in the chaos of the wonderful industry and the world at large”, she added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment