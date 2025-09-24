Jennifer Aniston Reveals Whom She Calls In Times Of Distress

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Sep 24 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston, who is known for her role of Rachel Green in the iconic American sitcom 'Friends', has shared what she finds comfort in during tough times.

The actress revealed that she leans on her "loving" friends and "comfort food", reports 'Female First UK'.

The 'Friends' star, 56, has opened up about how she copes on bad days and revealed she puts in a call to her closest friends and organises a get together or she stays home and scoffs burgers or Mexican food.

She told 'People' magazine, "I have a really wonderful, loving, solid group of friends who are very funny on top of being wonderful human beings. And so, we make each other laugh. Honestly, having a group of friends over is always an instant pick-me-up (Or I'll be) making some sort of comfort food like pizza nights, burgers or Mexican food”..

The actress added of her other option,“I'll go to my favorite restaurant with some girlfriends, have a martini, and some delicious meal”.

As per 'Female First UK', when she was asked to name the friends she turns to when she needs cheering up, Jennifer revealed she usually calls her 'Friends' co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, as well as Jason Bateman's wife Amanda Anka, actress Andrea Bendewald or jewellery designer Jennifer Meyer.

She added, "You'll find one of them. And if you don't, someone will eventually call you back”>

It comes after Jennifer revealed she has filled her Los Angeles home with crystals to banish negative "nerves".

The actress earlier spoke with 'Vanity Fair' magazine, and declared her mansion as a sanctuary from the pressures of both Hollywood and the wider world.

When told the house exudes calmness, Jennifer told the publication,“Good! That's the whole point ... Out there (outside), it causes nerves. In here, there should be no nerves”.

“I've basically incorporated all of the healing modalities in order to create a calm environment in the chaos of the wonderful industry and the world at large”, she added.