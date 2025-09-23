Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Successful Placement Of A Senior Unsecured Green Bond
The settlement date for the bond is 1 October 2025. An application will be made for the bond to be listed on Oslo Børs. The net proceeds from the bond will be used to finance or refinance green projects in accordance with Lerøy Seafood Group's green finance framework.
Danske Bank and DNB Carnegie acted as Joint Lead Managers for the transaction.
For further information, please contact:
Hans Ljøen, Head of Treasury Lerøy Seafood Group ASA, +47 481 87 750
Sjur S. Malm, CFO Lerøy Seafood Group ASA, +47 41 77 20 20
