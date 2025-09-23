São Paulo Nightlife Guide for Tuesday, September 23, 2025

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Tuesday, September 23, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in São Paulo: ionnalee at Cine Joia (doors 19:00), a Gal Costa tribute at Blue Note (20:00) followed by Gabi Hartmann with Louis Matute (22:30), and the“Toda Terça Um Jazz” session at Bourbon Street (21:30); also notable are Tokyo's rooftop-and-karaokê nights and the Prêmio Jovem Brasileiro at Audio. Top Picks Tonight Tributos Novabrasil - Homenagem a Gal Costa (Blue Note) Why picked: one-night celebration of Gal's 80-year legacy with a strong MPB cast in a world-class jazz room on Paulista. Start: 20:00 Address: Av. Paulista, 2073 - 2o andar (Conjunto Nacional), Consolação Website: Blue Note São Paulo Tickets: Eventim Gabi Hartmann invites Louis Matute (late set, Blue Note) Why picked: intimate Paris-meets-Brazil jazz/MPB crossover after the early tribute-perfect back-to-back at the same venue. Start: 22:30 Address: Av. Paulista, 2073 - 2o andar (same venue as above) Website: Blue Note São Paulo Tickets: Eventim ionnalee - BLUE IN CONCERT (Cine Joia) Why picked: art-pop auteur and iamamiwhoami voice bringing a rare, visually driven show to the historic Liberdade venue. Start: Doors 19:00 (showtime on ticket) Address: Praça Carlos Gomes, 82 - Sé (Liberdade/centro) Website: Cine Joia - event page Tickets: Buy via Cine Joia Toda Terça Um Jazz - by Jazz Mansion (Bourbon Street) Why picked: the city's classic New Orleans-style club hosts its curated Tuesday jazz session-great sound, proper groove. Start: 21:30 Address: R. dos Chanés, 127 - Moema Website: Bourbon Street Tickets: Fever - Toda Terça Um Jazz Also notable
-
Tokyo 011 - rooftop + karaokê (Centro/República). Multi-floor bar/club with skyline views; lively Tuesday agenda and karaoke rooms: R. Major Sertório, 110 - República
Website/agenda:
Prêmio Jovem Brasileiro (Audio). Big youth-culture awards night-expect red-carpet energy and post-show hangs in Barra Funda: Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 694 - Barra Funda
Info:
-
Paulista/Consolação and República are easy by Metrô; Moema (Bourbon Street) is best by rideshare late.
Blue Note runs two sessions; after-show varanda is open until 01:00-good for a calm wind-down.
Carry a photo ID; some doors require it. Light jacket-AC can run cold indoors.
São Paulo Nightlife Guide for Tuesday, September 23, 2025
