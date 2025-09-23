Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Tuesday, September 23, 2025


2025-09-23 08:11:41
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in São Paulo: ionnalee at Cine Joia (doors 19:00), a Gal Costa tribute at Blue Note (20:00) followed by Gabi Hartmann with Louis Matute (22:30), and the“Toda Terça Um Jazz” session at Bourbon Street (21:30); also notable are Tokyo's rooftop-and-karaokê nights and the Prêmio Jovem Brasileiro at Audio. Top Picks Tonight Tributos Novabrasil - Homenagem a Gal Costa (Blue Note) Why picked: one-night celebration of Gal's 80-year legacy with a strong MPB cast in a world-class jazz room on Paulista. Start: 20:00 Address: Av. Paulista, 2073 - 2o andar (Conjunto Nacional), Consolação Website: Blue Note São Paulo Tickets: Eventim Gabi Hartmann invites Louis Matute (late set, Blue Note) Why picked: intimate Paris-meets-Brazil jazz/MPB crossover after the early tribute-perfect back-to-back at the same venue. Start: 22:30 Address: Av. Paulista, 2073 - 2o andar (same venue as above) Website: Blue Note São Paulo Tickets: Eventim ionnalee - BLUE IN CONCERT (Cine Joia) Why picked: art-pop auteur and iamamiwhoami voice bringing a rare, visually driven show to the historic Liberdade venue. Start: Doors 19:00 (showtime on ticket) Address: Praça Carlos Gomes, 82 - Sé (Liberdade/centro) Website: Cine Joia - event page Tickets: Buy via Cine Joia Toda Terça Um Jazz - by Jazz Mansion (Bourbon Street) Why picked: the city's classic New Orleans-style club hosts its curated Tuesday jazz session-great sound, proper groove. Start: 21:30 Address: R. dos Chanés, 127 - Moema Website: Bourbon Street Tickets: Fever - Toda Terça Um Jazz Also notable
  • Tokyo 011 - rooftop + karaokê (Centro/República). Multi-floor bar/club with skyline views; lively Tuesday agenda and karaoke rooms: R. Major Sertório, 110 - República Website/agenda: href="" target="_blank" com/agend
  • Prêmio Jovem Brasileiro (Audio). Big youth-culture awards night-expect red-carpet energy and post-show hangs in Barra Funda: Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 694 - Barra Funda Info: href="" target="_blank" co
Suggested route Start early at Cine Joia (doors 19:00, Sé) → Metrô (Liberdade/Anhangabaú → Consolação) to Blue Note for the 20:00 Gal Costa tribute → stay for the 22:30 Gabi Hartmann late set (same venue). If you'd rather switch styles at 22:00–22:30, grab a quick ride to Bourbon Street (Moema) for the 21:30 Tuesday jazz and close the night with a rooftoppy nightcap at Tokyo (República) before last trains / rideshares. Getting around & quick tips
  • Paulista/Consolação and República are easy by Metrô; Moema (Bourbon Street) is best by rideshare late.
  • Blue Note runs two sessions; after-show varanda is open until 01:00-good for a calm wind-down.
  • Carry a photo ID; some doors require it. Light jacket-AC can run cold indoors.

São Paulo Nightlife Guide for Tuesday, September 23, 2025

MENAFN23092025007421016031ID1110099093

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search