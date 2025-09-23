Uandme Films And JAK Recognized At Prémios Lusófonos Da Criatividade

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Carnaxide, Portugal--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - New-generation service production company UandME Films was awarded at The Prémios Lusófonos da Criatividade for its work on a spot for Portuguese footwear brand JAK.

The Prémios Lusófonos da Criatividade celebrates outstanding work in advertising and communications across Portuguese-speaking countries. It honors agencies and production companies that demonstrate creativity, innovation, and impact in their campaigns.







UandME Films Wins at Prémios Lusófonos da Criatividade for Its JAK Spot

The award recognizes UandME's spot for JAK , a film that combines choreography and cinematography to tell its story.

Directed and produced by Carla Sequeira, UandME worked with two award-winning collaborators to bring the spot to life:

Cinematographer Rui Poças, known for his feature films Tabu (2012), Zama (2017), and Frankie (2019), handled the black-and-white visuals and lighting.

Choreographer Marco da Silva Ferreira, whose work includes the Portuguese National Ballet and the award-winning Carcaça (2023), designed the movement for the film, which features two dancers inside a minimalist studio, conveying their day-to-day story through fluid, precise movements that, together, form a powerful dance narrative.

Carla Sequeira said the creative concept for this spot was inspired by the universal language of dance and the simple moments of everyday routine:

"The stars of the story, the Royal White and Royal NZ sneakers, that don't just complete the look, but carry the brand's bold claim to defy the ordinary: DEFY SIMPLE."

Overall, the spot represents a celebration of simplicity, style, and storytelling that speaks to the heart of modern living.

For UandME, this recognition marks a significant milestone and reflects its increasing presence among Europe's production companies.

"For any production company, it is important to be recognized for their work, for their creativity, but in this case, it was personal recognition. It's important for everyone who works with UandME to know that here we give importance to every detail, and we go further to put our mark on top," said Carla Sequeira.

To learn more about UandME Films and its award-winning work, visit .

About UandME Films

UandME is a new-generation service production company focused on delivering high-impact creative campaigns for brands in Europe and beyond. Through strategic collaborations and a commitment to craft, UandME helps brands tell stories that connect.