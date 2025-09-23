Women Health Campaign: Armed Forces Hold 60 Medical Camps Across Nation
Medical camps are being organised to extend specialist health check-ups, screening for non-communicable diseases such as diabetes mellitus, Hypertension, Breast, Cervical, and Oral Cancers, said the Defence Ministry official in a statement.
A special emphasis is being laid down on Maternal and Child Health Care, including Antenatal Care, nutrition counselling and immunisation, said the statement.
Other health initiatives during the campaign include awareness drives on menstrual hygiene, sessions on adolescent health and Nutrition for school children in conjunction with various Service Headquarters and administrative authorities.
Blood Donation Camps and awareness drives on organ and blood donation are an integral part of this campaign. This unique convergence of civilian and defence healthcare systems underlines the government's vision of a healthy woman as the cornerstone of a healthy, empowered family and a resilient nation, said the official statement.
The Government of India's flagship health campaign is a model of integrated women's and family health outreach.
The AFMS contribution to women's health - both within the Services and outreach to the community - forms a vital pillar of Viksit Bharat 2047, symbolising synergy between military medicine and national health priorities, said the statement.
The Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS), committed to its motto 'Sarve Santu Niramaya', is actively supporting this Abhiyaan, emerging as a vital contributor to the programme's robust footprint, it said.
Service hospitals under the AFMS have been at the forefront of mobilising teams of doctors, nurses, and specialists to implement the campaign's preventive, promotive, and curative services not only among the military personnel and their families but also for the civilian community in far flung areas of Jammu and Kashmir and North East in line with the“Whole of Nation” approach, it said.
The AFMS is the tri-service entity of the Indian Armed Forces (Army, Navy, and Air Force) that provides comprehensive healthcare to its personnel, ex-servicemen, and their dependents.
