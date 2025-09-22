Bridgebio To Present Additional Cardiovascular Outcomes Data From Attribute-CM At The HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the“Company”), a new type of biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, announced today that one late breaking clinical trials oral presentation, one oral presentation, and three poster sessions will be shared at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting (ASM) 2025, taking place in Minneapolis, MN from September 26 - 29, 2025.

Late Breaking Clinical Trials Oral Presentation:

Effect of Acoramidis on Recurrent and Cumulative Cardiovascular Outcomes in ATTR-CM: Exploratory Analysis from ATTRibute-CM

Presenter: Ahmad Masri, M.D., M.S., Oregon Health & Science University

Date/time: Sunday, September 28 at 10:15 am CT

Oral Presentation:

Continuous Acoramidis Treatment Significantly Reduced Risk of All-cause Mortality and Cardiovascular-related Hospitalization at Month 42, in Patients with Wild-type and Variant Transthyretin Amyloidosis Cardiomyopathy

Presenter: Lily Stern, M.D., Cedars-Sinai Heart Institute

Date/time: Saturday, September 27 at 1:33 pm CT

Poster Sessions:

Acoramidis Mitigates the Rise in NT-proBNP Levels Observed with Placebo in Patients with Variant Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy: Results from ATTRibute-CM

Presenter: Nitasha Sarswat, M.D., UChicago Medicine

Date/time: Saturday, September 27 at 7:45 am CT

Effect of Acoramidis on Cardiac Conduction Abnormalities in Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy

Presenter: Brett W. Sperry, M.D., Saint Luke's Health System

Date/time: Saturday, September 27 at 1:21 pm CT

State-Level Differences in Incidence of Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy in United States Veterans Persist After Introduction of Disease-Modifying Therapy

Presenter: Sandesh Dev, M.D., Arizona State University

Date/time: Sunday, September 28 at 12:15 pm CT

About AttrubyTM (acoramidis)

INDICATION

Attruby is a transthyretin stabilizer indicated for the treatment of the cardiomyopathy of wild-type or variant transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR-CM) in adults to reduce cardiovascular death and cardiovascular-related hospitalization.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Adverse Reactions

Diarrhea (11.6% vs 7.6%) and upper abdominal pain (5.5% vs 1.4%) were reported in patients treated with Attruby versus placebo, respectively. The majority of these adverse reactions were mild and resolved without drug discontinuation. Discontinuation rates due to adverse events were similar between patients treated with Attruby versus placebo (9.3% and 8.5%, respectively).

About BridgeBio

BridgeBio Pharma (BridgeBio; NASDAQ:BBIO) is a new type of biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test, and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases. BridgeBio's pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

BridgeBio Media Contact:

Bubba Murarka, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development

...

(650)-789-8220

BridgeBio Investor Contact:

Chinmay Shukla, Senior Vice President, Strategic Finance

...