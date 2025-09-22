Russian Forces Launch Missile Strike On Kharkiv Suburbs
“At around 11:24 a.m., the occupiers launched a missile strike on the village of Bobrivka in the Kharkiv district. No information about casualties or damage has been received yet,” the post says.Read also: Zaporizhzhia suffers 5 enemy strikes, infrastructure and industrial facilities damaged
Units of the State Emergency Service are working at the site, Syniehubov added.
As reported, in the Kharkiv region, one man was killed and five people were injured as a result of Russian shelling during the day, and another person was blown up by an unknown explosive device.
Illustrative photo
