Russian Forces Launch Missile Strike On Kharkiv Suburbs

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Ukrinform reports.

“At around 11:24 a.m., the occupiers launched a missile strike on the village of Bobrivka in the Kharkiv district. No information about casualties or damage has been received yet,” the post says.

Units of the State Emergency Service are working at the site, Syniehubov added.

As reported, in the Kharkiv region, one man was killed and five people were injured as a result of Russian shelling during the day, and another person was blown up by an unknown explosive device.

Illustrative photo