Türkiye Arrests 97 in Nationwide Crackdown on Gulen Movement

2025-09-21 08:31:23
(MENAFN) Turkish authorities arrested 97 suspects in a series of 39 operations targeting the Gulen movement over the past week, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced Sunday.

Sharing the update on social media platform X, Yerlikaya revealed that 16 of those detained have been formally arrested, while 27 individuals were placed under judicial supervision.

Since the current government assumed office in June 2023, a total of 19,025 people suspected of links to the Gulen group have been taken into custody, with 3,512 facing formal arrests, according to the Interior Minister.

Ankara officially classifies the Gulen movement as a terrorist organization and holds it responsible for the failed coup attempt in July 2016, which resulted in at least 250 deaths. The movement was led by cleric Fethullah Gulen, who resided in the United States from 1999 until his death in 2024.

