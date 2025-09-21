Jordan, EU College Explore New Avenues Of Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 21 (Petra) -- Jordan and the College of Europe are stepping up cooperation to support reform and capacity-building, following talks in Amman on Sunday between Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan and College President Federica Mogherini, who also heads the EU Diplomatic Academy.EU Ambassador to Jordan Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas attended the meeting.Toukan highlighted the EU's role as one of Jordan's most vital development partners, noting its support for national priorities under the strategic partnership framework launched in January. She said the collaboration reflects Jordan's commitment to advancing economic, political, and administrative modernization.The minister unveiled details of a new EU-funded training program designed to build the skills of diplomats and public-sector officials working in foreign affairs and international cooperation. The program will run in three phases in Amman and Belgium, beginning in October.Mogherini praised Jordan's stability and regional role, stressing the value of strong institutions and continued investment in human capital. She expressed enthusiasm for welcoming the first group of trainees and confirmed the College's readiness to expand opportunities for Jordanians in its postgraduate programs.