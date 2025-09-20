President Of Türkiye Gives Sneak Peek About Meeting With Trump In Washington

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20.​ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shared details about his upcoming meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, Trend reports via the President's X account.

Erdoğan emphasized that the discussion will cover a wide range of topics, including trade, investment, and the defense industry, reflecting the comprehensive strategic relationship between the two allied nations.

The Turkish leader expressed confidence that the bilateral talks will strengthen cooperation between the countries.

"I believe that our meeting with President Trump will contribute to ending wars and conflicts in our region within the framework of our shared vision for global peace and will further reinforce the collaboration between our countries," the post reads.

