Redditor Explains Why A Year In India Pushed Them Back To Canada: 'If You Earn ₹1 Crore A Year...'
According to the Redditor, the decision to move was made to be closer to their parents. India was chosen over Dubai, but the experience did not go as expected.
Read | Canadian man calls out Indian family for loud beach music. Internet divided | Viral VideoWhat were the main concerns?
The Redditor said poor air quality caused constant burning in the eyes and left them feeling“caged indoors.” Eating out was described as unsafe because of“low-quality ingredients and unhygienic kitchens.”
Also read | Indian student gives 'reality check' on Canada move, lists reasons: 'West sells you an illusion...
Driving in India, they added, felt like a daily struggle due to“bad roads, reckless behaviour, and frequent road rage.”
Festival noise, political issues, caste divisions, and social competition also contributed to the discomfort.What about lifestyle and services?
Concerns were raised about drugs and gambling among youth, the high cost of education, and heavy income tax.
The post noted:“33% income tax for what? If you are successful and make 1Cr a year, you are paying 1/3 to income tax for exactly what services?”
The Redditor concluded that the environment of“competition, show-off culture, and inflated egos” made it impossible to adjust.
Read | Big relief! Canada announces TOEFL Essentials will soon be accepted for PR applicationsHow did Reddit users react?
The post received a flurry of responses, with many sharing their own experiences. Some agreed with the points raised, especially about air quality, hygiene, traffic, and education costs.
One user wrote:“Same experience. Moved back to Canada from India 2 years ago.”
Another commented:“India is like a rose to be admired from afar, get too close and the thorns might prick you.”
Others, however, questioned certain claims. A user remarked:“Drug problem in India? Compared to the rest of the world, India is in a low zone, I feel.”
