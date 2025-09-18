Provoke Media Names Ágora, Burson & Porter Novelli Latam Agencies Of The Year

Provoke Media Names Ágora, Burson & Porter Novelli Latam Agencies Of The Year
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SÃO PAULO - Argentine independent Ágora, Burson and Porter Novelli were named PRovoke Media's LatAm Agencies of the Year Tuesday during the regional SABRE Awards celebration in São Paulo.
The three top honorees were selected from among our 15 Best Agencies in LatAm , which were announced earlier as part of PRovoke Media's Best Agencies in the World research.
While the Best Agencies were recognized for enduring quality and strong reputations, the Agencies of the Year were chosen for outstanding performance over the past year - measured by business results, creative and awards success, and innovation.
“These agencies demonstrate the continuing evolution and excellence of firms across Latin America, both networks and independents, and represent the very top of the profession,” said PRovoke Media editor Paul Holmes.“The 15 agencies on our Best of the Year list as a whole reflect the strength of the market, the intensity of the competition and the consistently high standard of work across the region.”
Independent Ágora was recognized on the heels of its impressive 28% growth in 2024, which has furthered its evolution since its founding 11 years ago in Buenos Aires into one of the region's leading communications consultancies with operations in six countries.
Burson's regional operation - which for 30 years operated as independent JeffreyGroup before being acquired by WPP about three years ago - and Omnicom's Porter Novelli Latin America, long one of the region's strongest players, were recognized for their commitment to investing in and serving the Latin American market. That focus delivered concrete results: Burson Latin America closed 2024 as the network's highest-performing region, while Porter Novelli ranks among the top three agencies in Brazil and Mexico, the region's largest markets.
The other firms on this year's Best Agencies in LatAm list are Another SEC Newgate, Atrevia, Edelman, LatAm Intersect, LLYC, Orange Latam, Pizzolante, Sherlock Communications, Urban Grupo de Comunicación, Vianews, Weber Shandwick and Zimat Consultores.
You can see photos from the event here.
