Pakistan's Ramiz Raja Questions Pycroft's Neutrality, Alleges Bias Towards India Khaleej Times

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has launched a scathing tirade on ICC match referee Andy Pycroft , scrutinising his neutrality and classifying him as "favourite" for the Indian team.

The ties between the two neighbouring nations have deteriorated after the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, during which Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 tourists.

Despite the backlash and calls for a boycott from fans and former cricketers of the fixture at the Asia Cup in Dubai, the game went ahead. After savouring victory, India sent a strong statement by sidestepping from engaging in the long-standing tradition. Pakistan responded instantly by dropping out of the post-match presentation.

Former Pakistan cricketers lampooned India for its decision, with Mohammad Yousuf crossing the line and using a derogatory remark for India skipper Suryakumar Yadav. Pakistan and the board held the former Zimbabwe cricketer responsible for the handshake imbroglio that unfolded during their landslide 7-wicket defeat against their arch-rival India.

On Wednesday, a new drama ensued in Dubai during the ongoing Asia Cup after the Pakistan team refused to leave the team hotel in the Marina area for its must-win fixture against the UAE on Sunday. Pakistan's act was a clear response to their demand for the removal of the match referee Andy Pycroft.

After all the fiasco, Pakistan got the clearance from the management and eventually arrived at the stadium, but the game against UAE was delayed by an hour . While Pakistan scuffled on the field for a victory, Pakistan's management held a press conference with chairman Mohsin Naqvi after consulting with his predecessors Ramiz and Najam Sethi.

Ramiz, who also held the captaincy mantle during his playing days, launched a direct attack on Pycroft, while citing the numerous matches he has officiated for India and said, as quoted from Geo News, "What's interesting is [...] Andy Pycroft is favourite [for the Indians]. Whenever I host tosses, he's always a permanent fixture over there."

"This is something blatant for me because though I thought he had refereed several matches, stats seemingly show something one-sided. It should not be like this. This is a neutral platform, which is why there are referees and match officials. However, I felt that he was fixed there. But I hope that better sense prevails," he added.

The Pakistan board alleged that Pycroft had prohibited the India captain, Suryakumar Yadav, and his counterpart, Salman Agha, from shaking hands during the much-debated fixture. PCB also claimed that the incident was classified as a result of miscommunication by Pycroft. At the end, PCB alleged ICC's "readiness" to investigate the matter.

"ICC's controversial match referee Andy Pycroft has apologised to the manager and captain of the Pakistani cricket team. Andy Pycroft had prohibited the captains of both teams from shaking hands during the India-Pakistan match. The Pakistan Cricket Board had strongly reacted to Andy Pycroft's action," PCB said in a statement on X.

"Andy Pycroft termed the incident on September 14 as a result of miscommunication and apologised. The ICC has expressed its readiness to investigate the violation of the Code of Conduct during the match on September 14," PCB concluded. Naqvi, who addressed the press conference after Pycroft's apology, said, "I thank Allah that the honour of Pakistan has been upheld.

However, according to the latest developments, sources have revealed that the ICC has denied Pakistan's claims regarding the investigation of the matter. The ICC has deemed Pycroft non-guilty of any offence. The former Zimbabwe cricketer apologised for the miscommunication, which the venue manager caused. PCB is pushing for an investigation but remains bereft of any proof to back their claims.

Pycroft returned to the Dubai International Stadium and served as the match referee for Pakistan's fixture against the UAE.