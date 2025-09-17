Kindergartens Fundamental For Children's Sound Upbringing -- Specialists
News report by Muneera Al-Rabeea'
KUWAIT, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- The pre-school education is the preliminary phase of upbringing, a corner stone for inclusive education to make a balanced and successful generation.
Kindergartens are the foundation for forming the child personality, the environment where children begin to learn and acquire skills, receive basic education on values and good habits that help them develop strong personality.
Fatma Al-Kandari, the kindergartens' general guide, said in an interview with KUNA the preschool stage is fundamental for forming the child personality and sharpening his (her) skills.
The kindergarten class is not merely a care hub, but an inclusive educational environment that provides the child opportunities to learn through playing, experimenting and exploring. Sound education at this phase make the child more capable of coping with the school period requirements and more ready for social interaction.
Dr. Adel Al-Zayed, a psychologist, said the pre-school phase is a sensitive period in the child growth. Psychological and emotion support at this stage boost the child sensing of security and confidence and help him (her) interact positively with relatives and teachers while minimizing effects of phobia and isolation.
Iman Al-Saeed, a kindergarten teacher, said children activities such as painting and group plays are necessary for the child's energy release. Regular contacts with the parents is also needed to follow up on the child psyche.
Devoting attention to the psychological aspect at this stage is not a secondary task, but rather a basic one because the confidant child is able to learn and create, she said. Moreover, the teacher's role is not restricted to teach information but also following up on the kids' psychological condition. (end)
