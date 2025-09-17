Dubai South Records 15% Growth In Business Aviation Movements In H1 2025

9,753 movements recorded in the first six months of 2025

Dubai, UAE, 17 September 2025: The Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) at Dubai South continues to achieve outstanding growth in private jet movements, recording 9,753 in the first six months of 2025—a 15% increase compared to the same period in 2024. This sustained growth reaffirms Al Maktoum International Airport's position as the leading airport for international business aviation movements in the Middle East.

In his comments, H.E. Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, said: “The consistent rise in business aviation movements reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the emirate as a global hub for investors, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals. At MBRAH, we remain committed to delivering world-class infrastructure and services that strengthen our position as a vital gateway for international business aviation. This momentum also reflects the trust our partners place in Dubai's vision and its readiness to cater to future demand.”

MBRAH offers global aerospace players high-level connectivity and is a free-zone destination for the world's leading airlines, private jet companies, and associated industries. Located in and developed by Dubai South, MBRAH is also home to maintenance centers and training and education campuses.

