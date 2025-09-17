Samsung’s 2025 OLED TV Certified as a VDE ‘Real Black’ Display for Industry-Leading Picture Quality
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Samsung Electronics announced that its 2025 OLED TV (S95F model) has been officially certified as a Real Black display by the Verband der Elektrotechnik (VDE), a leading electrical engineering certification institute in Germany. By meeting the required standards to be genuinely considered Real Black, Samsung has proven that its OLED technology delivers a true black viewing experience.
The certification validates the OLED display’s crisp, reflection-free images with near-perfect blacks measured below 0.005 nits in dark environments, as well as black accuracy in sunlit rooms and even under direct sunlight. The result is crystal-clear visuals with rich, deep blacks in their truest form.
“Earning VDE’s Real Black certification is proof of our commitment to taking OLED technology to new heights,” said Hoon Seol, Vice President and Head of CE Division at Samsung Electronics Germany. “We look forward to bringing more customers the opportunity to experience world-class picture quality with the deepest blacks and color clarity.”
“VDE’s ‘Real Black’ certification is awarded only to displays that excel in our most demanding evaluations,” said Ansgar Hinz, the Chairman and CEO of VDE. “Samsung’s OLED stood out for its ability to maintain rich, accurate blacks across a wide range of lighting environments — from home theaters to brightly lit living rooms. This achievement reflects both technological excellence and a commitment to delivering consistent picture quality in real-world conditions.”
Meeting the Highest Standard for Real Black Validation
The flagship OLED TV series comes equipped with Samsung’s advanced Glare-Free 2.0. VDE’s certification affirms the exceptional performance of this proprietary technology, which preserves the depth and details of the OLED display’s black levels by minimizing reflections.
To earn this certification, Samsung’s OLED S95F series was evaluated on how “truly black” the display appears under various viewing conditions, with performance assessed through three rigorous tests:
• Ambient light impact in bright rooms: The display was evaluated for the level of distraction caused by light reflections for viewers while watching TV.
• Black levels in dark settings: In a dark room test, the display’s black level performance was measured to ensure it met the standard of 0.005 nits or less.
• Surface gloss level: Screen surface reflections were measured to determine the amount of glare of Samsung’s Glare-Free Technology.
Exceptional Color for Gaming and Entertainment
The Real Black-certified OLED series delivers exceptional color clarity and contrast that brings every detail to life, whether in fast-paced games or cinematic scenes. The advanced OLED Glare-Free technology enhances this experience by preserving rich colors and deep blacks in any lighting conditions so that viewers can enjoy stunning, true-to-life visuals no matter the content.
Samsung has led the global TV market for 19 consecutive years, a position built on its leadership in premium displays and leading-edge innovations in viewing experiences. In addition to the VDE Real Black certification, Samsung’s 2025 OLED TV lineup is the first in the industry to be certified with AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro and has recently been validated as NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible, ensuring seamless performance and smooth gameplay.
The certification validates the OLED display’s crisp, reflection-free images with near-perfect blacks measured below 0.005 nits in dark environments, as well as black accuracy in sunlit rooms and even under direct sunlight. The result is crystal-clear visuals with rich, deep blacks in their truest form.
“Earning VDE’s Real Black certification is proof of our commitment to taking OLED technology to new heights,” said Hoon Seol, Vice President and Head of CE Division at Samsung Electronics Germany. “We look forward to bringing more customers the opportunity to experience world-class picture quality with the deepest blacks and color clarity.”
“VDE’s ‘Real Black’ certification is awarded only to displays that excel in our most demanding evaluations,” said Ansgar Hinz, the Chairman and CEO of VDE. “Samsung’s OLED stood out for its ability to maintain rich, accurate blacks across a wide range of lighting environments — from home theaters to brightly lit living rooms. This achievement reflects both technological excellence and a commitment to delivering consistent picture quality in real-world conditions.”
Meeting the Highest Standard for Real Black Validation
The flagship OLED TV series comes equipped with Samsung’s advanced Glare-Free 2.0. VDE’s certification affirms the exceptional performance of this proprietary technology, which preserves the depth and details of the OLED display’s black levels by minimizing reflections.
To earn this certification, Samsung’s OLED S95F series was evaluated on how “truly black” the display appears under various viewing conditions, with performance assessed through three rigorous tests:
• Ambient light impact in bright rooms: The display was evaluated for the level of distraction caused by light reflections for viewers while watching TV.
• Black levels in dark settings: In a dark room test, the display’s black level performance was measured to ensure it met the standard of 0.005 nits or less.
• Surface gloss level: Screen surface reflections were measured to determine the amount of glare of Samsung’s Glare-Free Technology.
Exceptional Color for Gaming and Entertainment
The Real Black-certified OLED series delivers exceptional color clarity and contrast that brings every detail to life, whether in fast-paced games or cinematic scenes. The advanced OLED Glare-Free technology enhances this experience by preserving rich colors and deep blacks in any lighting conditions so that viewers can enjoy stunning, true-to-life visuals no matter the content.
Samsung has led the global TV market for 19 consecutive years, a position built on its leadership in premium displays and leading-edge innovations in viewing experiences. In addition to the VDE Real Black certification, Samsung’s 2025 OLED TV lineup is the first in the industry to be certified with AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro and has recently been validated as NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible, ensuring seamless performance and smooth gameplay.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mediafuse Joins Google For Startups Cloud Program To Scale AI-Driven, Industry-Focused PR Distribution
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Returns October 67 With Exclusive Prize Draw Including Jetour X70 FL
- Innovation-Driven The5ers Selects Ctrader As Premier Platform For Advanced Traders
CommentsNo comment