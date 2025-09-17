Trump Snaps At ABC Reporter Over Business Questions, Says 'You're Hurting Australia'

Donald Trump clashed with ABC's John Lyons when asked about his business activities as President. Trump insisted his children run the ventures and accused the journalist of 'hurting Australia' before silencing him. The fiery exchange comes ahead of Trump's scheduled meet with Australian PM Anthony Albanese.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.