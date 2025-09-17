Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Snaps At ABC Reporter Over Business Questions, Says 'You're Hurting Australia'


2025-09-17 02:02:20
Donald Trump clashed with ABC's John Lyons when asked about his business activities as President. Trump insisted his children run the ventures and accused the journalist of 'hurting Australia' before silencing him. The fiery exchange comes ahead of Trump's scheduled meet with Australian PM Anthony Albanese.

