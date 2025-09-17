Indian Railways Updates Tatkal Booking Rule: What You Must Know

Indian Railways: A new rule is coming into effect to prevent fraud in railway ticket booking. This change aims to ensure that genuine passengers get tickets.

Getting a confirmed train seat is tough. Ticket fraud stops real travelers from getting tickets. To fix this, railways now requires Aadhaar for regular and Tatkal bookings.

The Railway Dept. has changed the booking system. From Oct 1, Aadhaar verification, once only for Tatkal, now applies to regular tickets too. Officials say this is to stop fraud.

From Oct 1, only Aadhaar-verified users can book in the first 15 mins on the IRCTC site/app. This rule, once for Tatkal, is now for all to ensure genuine bookings.

The ban on authorized agents booking tickets in the first 10 minutes will continue. However, booking procedures at PRS counters in stations remain unchanged, the railway clarified.

CRIS and IRCTC have been ordered to make tech changes for this. Zonal railways will monitor rule compliance. Railways hope this move will reduce online ticketing fraud.