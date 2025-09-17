Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jana Nayagan To Thug Life: Top 5 Kollywood Films With Biggest OTT Deals Of 2025

Jana Nayagan To Thug Life: Top 5 Kollywood Films With Biggest OTT Deals Of 2025


2025-09-17 01:11:52
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

In 2025, Kollywood witnessed massive OTT deals for its biggest films. From the iconic Jana Nayagan to the hit Thug Life, these top five movies secured lucrative digital streaming rights, reshaping the industry's future.

OTT platforms now selectively buy big-star movies pre-release, unlike before. A price cap of 125 crores is now in place. Here are the top 5 Tamil films with the highest OTT sales.

Suriya's new film, directed by Venky Atluri and starring Mamitha Baiju, is in production. Its OTT rights have already been sold to Netflix for a whopping Rs. 90 crore.

Ajith Kumar's 'Good Bad Ugly,' directed by Adhik Ravichandran, was a blockbuster. Netflix bought it for Rs. 95 crore but later removed it after a copyright lawsuit by Ilaiyaraaja.

'Thug Life' was expected to top this list. Netflix bought its pre-release rights for Rs. 130 crore but renegotiated to Rs. 110 crore after the film's failure. Mani Ratnam directed it.

Rajinikanth's 'Coolie,' directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, grossed over 500 crores. It hit OTT 28 days post-release. Amazon Prime Video secured the rights for Rs. 120 crore.

Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' tops this list. Directed by H. Vinoth, its OTT rights were sold pre-completion to Amazon Prime Video for the maximum price of Rs. 125 crore.

MENAFN17092025007385015968ID1110072168

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search