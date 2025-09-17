Royal Enfield 650Cc Range Sees Price Hike Post-GST Change

Royal Enfield bikes' prices have increased by about Rs. 30,000. A new price list has been released. The main reason for this price hike is the 40% GST tax.

New government GST rules are increasing prices for high-capacity vehicles. Royal Enfield's 650cc bikes are now up by about Rs. 30,000 across six models due to a 40% GST tax.

The café racer Continental GT 650's price has increased. Green and red variants are now Rs. 3.49 lakh. The top-spec 'Mr. Clean' chrome variant is priced at Rs. 3.78 lakh.

The Interceptor 650's Cali Green and Canyon Red models now start at Rs. 3.32 lakh. The Sunset Strip variant is Rs. 3.40 lakh. The top-spec Mark 2 model is up to Rs. 3.62 lakh.

The new Classic 650's price is up. Red/blue models are Rs. 3.61 lakh, black chrome is Rs. 3.75 lakh. The Shotgun 650 now costs up to Rs. 4.08 lakh for some variants.

The Bear 650 and Super Meteor 650 prices are also up. The Bear 650 starts at Rs. 3.71 lakh. The Super Meteor 650 now costs up to Rs. 4.32 lakh for its top trim.