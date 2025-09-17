Royal Enfield 650Cc Range Sees Price Hike Post-GST Change
Royal Enfield bikes' prices have increased by about Rs. 30,000. A new price list has been released. The main reason for this price hike is the 40% GST tax.
New government GST rules are increasing prices for high-capacity vehicles. Royal Enfield's 650cc bikes are now up by about Rs. 30,000 across six models due to a 40% GST tax.
The café racer Continental GT 650's price has increased. Green and red variants are now Rs. 3.49 lakh. The top-spec 'Mr. Clean' chrome variant is priced at Rs. 3.78 lakh.
The Interceptor 650's Cali Green and Canyon Red models now start at Rs. 3.32 lakh. The Sunset Strip variant is Rs. 3.40 lakh. The top-spec Mark 2 model is up to Rs. 3.62 lakh.
The new Classic 650's price is up. Red/blue models are Rs. 3.61 lakh, black chrome is Rs. 3.75 lakh. The Shotgun 650 now costs up to Rs. 4.08 lakh for some variants.
The Bear 650 and Super Meteor 650 prices are also up. The Bear 650 starts at Rs. 3.71 lakh. The Super Meteor 650 now costs up to Rs. 4.32 lakh for its top trim.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment