Pinterest Nabs New PR Agency For Asia

2025-09-17 01:09:43
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE - Social media site Pinterest has picked The Hoffman Agency as its PR agency for Asia as it looks to bring the platform's story to life through localised narratives that matter to brands and advertisers in Asia, it said to PRovoke Media.

A Pinterest spokesperson noted that the platform is at a pivotal moment, where it is doubling down on international growth as a core business strategy.

"With over 80% of Pinterest's half a billion users located outside North America, we continue to see significant international momentum. As we further invest in delivering a personalised visual discovery experience for our users around the world, we're continually enhancing our platform with innovative products and forward-thinking tools," they said.

The spokesperson added that it is proud of the progress it has made in enabling brands to tap into rising audience intent through visual search, helping them achieve strong business results.

"To accelerate our growth in the region, Pinterest is focused on localising our execution, including the recent appointment of The Hoffman Agency to provide communications support in Asia," said the spokesperson.

Work is currently underway and one key initiative is the upcoming launch of Pinterest Predicts - which is the brand's annual“not-yet-trending” report that provides a glimpse into what will be big in culture next year.

"By analysing millions of planning-focused searches, Pinterest Predicts identifies emerging trends, giving brands the opportunity to align with authentic consumer interests and drive results by anticipating what's coming next," the spokesperson said.

"At The Hoffman Agency, we believe every brand has a story to tell - and Pinterest's story is both unique and especially relevant in today's age of digital noise and information overload; prioritizing positivity, inspiration and intent," added Caroline Hsu, chief global officer at The Hoffman Agency, which was recently named one the of the 36 best agencies in Asia by PRovoke Media editors .

