Christine Hopkins Named Rising Star For The 2025 Lew Shattuck Small Business Advocate Of The Year Award

- Christine HopkinsANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Christine Hopkins , President and CEO of the ASCI Family of Companies (ASCI), has been honored as the Rising Star for the 2025 Lew Shattuck Small Business Advocate of the Year Award. The award was presented during WP25: The National Small Business Association's (NSBA) Annual Fly-In, an event that convenes small-business leaders, members of Congress, and Administration officials for two days of education, networking, and advocacy.The Lew Shattuck Award recognizes exceptional small-business advocates who demonstrate passion, leadership, and dedication to advancing pro-small business policies nationwide. The Rising Star designation is reserved for individuals who, despite being relatively new to national advocacy efforts, demonstrate extraordinary passion and impact. Hopkins was recognized for her ability to make her voice heard on behalf of not only ASCI, but also Alaska's small business community and small federal contractors across the nation.“I am deeply honored to be recognized with this award,” said Hopkins.“Advocacy is about building opportunities and opening doors not only for my company, but for all small businesses striving to contribute to America's economic strength. I am proud to stand with other leaders who share this mission.”This honor comes on the heels of Hopkins being named the 2025 SBA Alaska Small Business Person of the Year, which celebrated her leadership and contributions to Alaska's economy and small-business community. She also recently received the 2025 Vistage Leadership Award for the Alaska region, recognizing her transformational leadership and resilience in guiding ASCI through major growth and transition.Small businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy, driving innovation and job creation in every community. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, there are more than 34 million small businesses operating nationwide, accounting for two-thirds of net new jobs over the past 25 years. More than half of the American workforce either works for or owns a small business. Hopkins' recognition as a Lew Shattuck Award Rising Star reflects her commitment to ensuring that these businesses continue to have the resources, advocacy, and visibility needed to thrive.About ASCIAdvanced Supply Chain International LLC and ASCI Federal Services LLC are part of the ASCI Family of Companies, based in Anchorage, Alaska. Since 1999, ASCI has provided supply chain and asset management support to commercial and government customers. The company specializes in procurement, contracting, warehousing, inventory management, transportation coordination, and surplus material disposition. To learn more about the ASCI Family of Companies, visit .

