Hepsor AS Group Company Hepsor Jugla SIA Signed A Construction Contract For The Zaļā Jugla Residential Development Project

Hepsor AS Group Company Hepsor Jugla SIA Signed A Construction Contract For The Zaļā Jugla Residential Development Project
As part of the first phase, two apartment buildings will be constructed, comprising a total of 70 new homes, 4,262 m2 of sellable area. Construction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2027.
The entire Zaļā Jugla residential development project includes the construction of three apartment buildings, totaling 105 new homes and a sellable area of 6,393 m2. The second phase of construction is planned to begin during 2026. The total estimated cost of both phases of the project is 15 million euros.
The Zaļā Jugla development is located in the city of Riga, by Lake Jugla, in a green and peaceful environment. It offers modern, energy-efficient (A+ class) apartments with spacious balconies. Future residents will benefit from playgrounds, recreational and sports areas, bicycle storage, storage rooms, electric vehicle charging stations, and a secure, fenced territory.
To date, Hepsor has completed a total of 404 homes in Latvia, 96% of which have been sold. In the coming years, more than 500 new homes are expected to be completed.
Hepsor AS ( ) is a developer of residential and commercial real estate. The Group operates in Estonia, Latvia and Canada. During our fourteen years of operation, we have created 2,076 homes and nearly 36,300 m2 of commercial space. As the first developer in the Baltic countries, Hepsor has implemented several innovative engineering and technical solutions that make the buildings built by the company more energy-efficient and thus more environmentally friendly. The company's portfolio includes a total of 25 development projects with a total area of 178,200 m2.
