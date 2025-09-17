Jos Alukkas Hosts Specially Curated Exhibition In 'Turmeric City'
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Erode, 16th September 2025: Jos Alukkas, a trusted name in quality, innovation, and trendy jewellery in India, has inaugurated its Signature Jewellery Show at their showroom on RKV Road in the city. The exhibition will be open to public from 13th September till 5th October.
Sharing his thoughts on the exhibition, Paul J Alukkas, Managing Director, Jos Alukkas Group said, "this showcase is a celebration of exquisite craftsmanship and timeless beauty. We are excited to present a range of artistic creations never seen before by our patrons here. We are also offering customisation services, enabling customers to create tailored jewellery pieces that reflect their personal style. At Jos Alukkas, we take pride in blending tradition with innovation - and this curated display of handcrafted jewels truly embodies that spirit. We warmly invite the people of Erode to experience the Jos Alukkas difference."
Signature Jewellery Show at Erode is more than just an exhibition - it is an artistic tribute featuring world-class hand-crafted gold jewellery.
Customers can enjoy exclusive offers, including up to 30% off on wastage charges, with every purchase. Old gold can also be exchanged for new, certified BIS HUID-hallmarked pieces. Special discounts are available for the old gold exchange scheme, as well.
With its unmatched blend of quality, innovation, and trust, Jos Alukkas continues to raise the bar in fine jewellery retail. Head to the Jos Alukkas store to experience Signature Jewellery Show where every jewel speaks loudly about artistry and elegance.
About Jos Alukkas
Jos Alukkas is a name to reckon in the jewellery industry. Designing jewellery in gold, diamond and platinum for over six decades, Jos Alukkas is the first ISO 9001:2000 certified jewellery group in the world showcasing BIS certified 916 hallmarked gold. The jewellery brand has become a trusted name in quality, innovation, trendy jewellery, with 60-plus showrooms and an online store too. Jos Alukkas is committed to the quality and purity of the jewellery we craft. Jos Alukkas group is now headed by Sri. Jose Alukkas, Chairman, Jos Alukkas. His three sons, Sri. Varghese Alukkas, Sri. Paul. J. Alukkas and Sri. John Alukkas as the Managing Directors have revolutionized the market with the innovative concept of the gold supermarket.
