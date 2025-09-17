China, Serbia Pledged To Enhance Legislative Cooperation

MENAFN - Nam News Network) BELGRADE, Sept 17 (NNN-XINHUA) – China's senior legislator, Peng Qinghua, who led a Chinese delegation to visit Serbia on Monday and Tuesday, pledged to strengthen legal support for building a China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era.

During his visit, Peng, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China, met separately with Speaker of the Serbian National Assembly, Ana Brnabic and Prime Minister of Serbia, Djuro Macut.

Peng also co-chaired the fifth meeting of the China-Serbia Legislative Bodies Cooperation Committee with Deputy Speaker of Serbia's National Assembly, Marina Ragus.

He noted that, under the strategic guidance of Chinese President, Xi Jinping and Serbian President, Aleksandar Vucic, the construction of a China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era has been advanced comprehensively.

NPC is willing to work with the National Assembly of Serbia, to effectively implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state and properly leverage institutionalised platforms, to promote closer strategic coordination, deepen practical cooperation in various fields and continuously strengthen the legal support for building the community with a shared future, said Peng.

In addition, Peng briefed the Serbian side on China's Global Governance Initiative and the country's economic development.

Speaking highly of China's achievements in development and the Serbia-China“ironclad” friendship, the Serbian side emphasised its willingness to enhance high-level exchanges and legislative communications, to facilitate high-quality construction of a Serbia-China community with a shared future.– NNN-XINHUA