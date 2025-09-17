'PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav Are Like Expired Medicines': Prashant Kishor

Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishor on Tuesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav "expired medicines", alleging that they can't eradicate corruption and unemployment. "It is good that for the first time in Bihar, there is a fear in the minds of the leaders that the public will not vote for them if they don't go among the public," Kishor told reporters here. "The leaders like PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, and Tejashwi Yadav are like expired medicines. They can't eradicate corruption, unemployment," he added.

The Bihar Assembly election will be held later this year. The primary contest is between the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the Mahagathbandhan led by the RJD. In the current Bihar Assembly of 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U)-45, HAM(S)-4, with the support of 2 Independent Candidates.

The Mahagathbandhan has a strength of 111 members with RJD leading with 77 MLAs, Congress-19, CPI(ML)-11, CPI(M)-2 and CPI-2. Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday launched the 'Adhikar Yatra' against youth unemployment, and called for ensuring the rights of women, respect for teachers and bettering the health and education system in Bihar to RJD MP Sanjay Yadav, the rally is being carried out in the districts which were not covered in the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' organised by Congress's Rahul Gandhi, in which the RJD had also participated.

"After the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', some districts were left out, in which all our workers and leaders from there came and said that the districts have been left out, so Tejashwi ji took the decision to take out this yatra respecting their feelings. Secondly, Tejashwi ji is taking out this yatra with the resolution of building a new Bihar. Jobs and employment for the youth, rights for women, respect for teachers, industries should be set up in Bihar, education and health system should be better," the RJD legislator told ANI rally will conclude on September 20 in Vaishali. The rally will also go to Begusarai, Khagaria and Madhepura.

