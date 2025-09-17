UPI Cash Withdrawal: How To Get Money Without ATM Card
UPI: Even though UPI payments have increased, there are still people who withdraw cash. Now, UPI services are coming for cash withdrawals too. Let's look at the full details now.
To make cash withdrawal easier via smartphone, the NPCI is planning new schemes. Over 2 million Business Correspondent (BC) centers are coming up nationwide for this.
Currently, UPI-based cash withdrawal is only at some ATMs. The limit is Rs 1,000 in cities and Rs 2,000 in villages. The new plan allows up to Rs 10,000 at BC centers.
Business Correspondents are local reps providing banking services where there are no branches or ATMs. Previously, people used Aadhaar or debit cards to get cash from them.
In the new system, each BC center gets a UPI QR code. Customers scan it with their UPI app to get cash. It's easier than micro-ATMs, no card or fingerprint needed.
This helps those who struggle with fingerprint withdrawals, don't know how to use a debit card, or live in areas without ATMs. Millions can now get cash easily.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment