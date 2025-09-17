UPI Cash Withdrawal: How To Get Money Without ATM Card

UPI: Even though UPI payments have increased, there are still people who withdraw cash. Now, UPI services are coming for cash withdrawals too. Let's look at the full details now.

To make cash withdrawal easier via smartphone, the NPCI is planning new schemes. Over 2 million Business Correspondent (BC) centers are coming up nationwide for this.

Currently, UPI-based cash withdrawal is only at some ATMs. The limit is Rs 1,000 in cities and Rs 2,000 in villages. The new plan allows up to Rs 10,000 at BC centers.

Business Correspondents are local reps providing banking services where there are no branches or ATMs. Previously, people used Aadhaar or debit cards to get cash from them.

In the new system, each BC center gets a UPI QR code. Customers scan it with their UPI app to get cash. It's easier than micro-ATMs, no card or fingerprint needed.

This helps those who struggle with fingerprint withdrawals, don't know how to use a debit card, or live in areas without ATMs. Millions can now get cash easily.