'Fortunate To Have The Right Leader At The Right Time', CM Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan Greet PM Modi On Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Sep 17 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Wednesday.

“We are truly fortunate to have the right leader at the right time, guiding our nation with clarity and determination. His absolute commitment to the people and our nation's prosperity, reflected in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and the bold reforms he has championed, has touched countless lives and brought meaningful change across the country,” Chandrababu Naidu posted on 'X'.

“With his devotion, he has strengthened our global standing and continues to steer us towards becoming the world's leading nation with his roadmap for Viksit Bharat @ 2047. I sincerely wish him good health, boundless energy, and many more years of dedicated service to our great motherland,” added the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also extended birthday greetings to the Prime Minister. The Jana Sena leader praised PM Modi in a long post addressed to him.

“In your remarkable journey, we see the story of a leader who rose from humble beginnings, through unwavering discipline and commitment, to become the guiding force of our great nation. Your vision for Bharat is not merely about governance, but about awakening the soul of the nation - to instill self-belief, dignity, and unity among its people. The way you have inspired and motivated every citizen to take pride in our culture, heritage, and national identity has strengthened the spirit of India. Your relentless pursuit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, your compassion for the poor and marginalized, and your firm resolve in steering India towards progress are qualities that will always be remembered as hallmarks of your leadership. Your resolve for Viksit Bharat - a developed India by 2047 is a clarion call for every Indian to participate in nation-building,” wrote the actor-politician.

“As someone deeply connected with the people, I understand the weight of responsibility and sacrifice that comes with public life. I have always admired your tireless dedication, working day and night without rest, traveling across the length and breadth of the nation, and representing Bharat with pride on the global stage. Your life is a testament to how determination, integrity, and spiritual strength can transform not only an individual but also an entire nation,” said Pawan Kalyan.

“At a time when the world faces unprecedented uncertainties, you have shown immense courage and strategic wisdom in handling diplomatic battles on the global stage. Whether it is safeguarding India's interests, strengthening partnerships with major powers, or giving voice to the concerns of the Global South, you have ensured that Bharat's stature stands tall and respected in international forums. This balancing of tradition with modern diplomacy, of national pride with global cooperation, is a rare quality that only true statesmen possess,” reads the post.

“On this very special day, I pray for your good health, long life, and unshakable energy to continue guiding our country. May you always be blessed with strength of purpose as you lead Bharat towards greater unity, prosperity, and global respect. May your journey ahead continue to inspire generations to serve the nation with selflessness and courage,” Pawan Kalyan added.

Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu also took to 'X' to greet the Prime Minister.“Heartiest 75th birthday wishes to our beloved Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Bhai Modiji, whose dedication, vision & boundless energy serve as an inspiration to billions of his fellow countrymen. I wish him many more years of good health filled with devoted service to Maa Bharati!” Venkaiah Naidu said.

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wished the Prime Minister a long, healthy, and blessed life in service to the nation.