New Memoir Offers Hope, Healing, And Strength For Victims Of Gender-Based Violence
Image caption: Cover,“I Rise, A Survivor I Stand,” by author Traci L Woodcock.
In this deeply personal narrative, Woodcock takes readers on a heart-wrenching journey through her life, from the beginnings of a toxic relationship to the devastating consequences of stalking and sexual violence. Her story sheds light on the psychological and emotional struggles faced by victims, while offering valuable insights into the healing process and the tools and therapies available to reclaim one's life after trauma.
“I wanted to share my story so that others who have been victimized in such horrific ways know they are not alone,” says Woodcock.“You're never a victim. A survivor you stand.”
KEY THEMES:
-
The realities of domestic abuse, stalking, and sexual assault
Navigating the judicial system and dealing with its aftermath
The healing journey through therapy, support systems, and self-empowerment
Offering resources, guidance, and hope for victims and their families
With unwavering honesty, Woodcock bravely explores how she transformed her pain into purpose.“I Rise, A Survivor I Stand” serves as a critical resource not only for those who have experienced gender-based violence but also for the supporters, families, and advocates who stand by them. The book provides a roadmap to recovery and offers hope that survivors can regain their power and heal from even the most profound traumas.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Traci L Woodcock is a proud mother of two children and has worked in corporate finance as a law clerk for over 27 years. At the age of 40, she found herself trapped in an abusive relationship that escalated into stalking and rape. Journaling became her outlet for coping with the abuse, and now those journals have evolved into this powerful memoir. Woodcock is committed to breaking the silence surrounding domestic violence, encouraging victims to speak out and find strength in their survival.
BOOK SUMMARY:
Author: Traci L Woodcock
Email: ...
Website:
Buy Link:
Genre: Memoir
Released: September 2024
PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 9781998482801
Publisher: Tellwell
News Source: Tellwell Publishing
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mediafuse Joins Google For Startups Cloud Program To Scale AI-Driven, Industry-Focused PR Distribution
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Returns October 67 With Exclusive Prize Draw Including Jetour X70 FL
- Innovation-Driven The5ers Selects Ctrader As Premier Platform For Advanced Traders
CommentsNo comment