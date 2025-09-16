Swiss Parliament Greenlights Participation In EU Asylum Solidarity Mechanism
-
Deutsch
de
Räte heissen Teilnahme an EU-Asyl-Solidaritätsmechanismus gut
Original
Read more: Räte heissen Teilnahme an EU-Asyl-Solidaritätsmechanismus gu
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The Swiss House of Representatives approved the bill to adopt provisions from the EU asylum and migration pact, including participation in the solidarity mechanism, on Tuesday by 101 votes to 72, with 22 abstentions. The votes against came from the right-wing Swiss People's Party with abstentions from the Greens and Radical-Liberal party.
In the first round of consultations in June, the House did not want to hear anything about the bill. The Senate, on the other hand, had voted in favour, including participation in the solidarity mechanism, the core of the bill.
This is intended to relieve the burden on individual EU member states when a large number of refugees and migrants arrive. It is intended to share responsibility for managing an influx of refugees and migrants including providing financial support and operational assistance.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ... .Related Stories Popular Stories More Swiss Politics Will Switzerland finally do away with imputed rental-value tax on homeowners? Read more: Will Switzerland finally do away with imputed rental-value tax on homeowners
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mediafuse Joins Google For Startups Cloud Program To Scale AI-Driven, Industry-Focused PR Distribution
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Returns October 67 With Exclusive Prize Draw Including Jetour X70 FL
- Innovation-Driven The5ers Selects Ctrader As Premier Platform For Advanced Traders
CommentsNo comment