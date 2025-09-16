Winemaker Sentenced For Selling Foreign Wine Under Local Swiss Label

Français fr Fraude à l'AOC Valais: peine aggravée pour Cédric Flaction Original Read more: Fraude à l'AOC Valais: peine aggravée pour Cédric Flactio

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Winemaker Cédric Flaction has been sentenced on appeal to 45 months' imprisonment by the Valais Cantonal Court. Found guilty of fraud against the Valais AOC, the winemaker's sentence has been increased from the 42 months he received in 2024. This content was published on September 16, 2025 - 11:06 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

On Tuesday morning in Sion, Flaction was found guilty of fraud, unfair management, forgery of documents and instigation of forgery.

Between 2009 and 2015, the winemaker purchased more than 730,000 litres of Spanish wines and 130,000 litres of Schaffhausen wines from two German companies. He disguised these purchases by including false invoices in his accounts for cellar services, bottling and advice. These hundreds of thousands of litres were mixed with Valais wine to be marketed under the Valais AOC label.

At the second-instance trial last July, the public prosecutor asked for 5 years' imprisonment, while the winemaker's lawyer pleaded for a full suspended sentence.

