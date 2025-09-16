Winemaker Sentenced For Selling Foreign Wine Under Local Swiss Label
Français
fr
Fraude à l'AOC Valais: peine aggravée pour Cédric Flaction
Original
Read more: Fraude à l'AOC Valais: peine aggravée pour Cédric Flactio
On Tuesday morning in Sion, Flaction was found guilty of fraud, unfair management, forgery of documents and instigation of forgery.
Between 2009 and 2015, the winemaker purchased more than 730,000 litres of Spanish wines and 130,000 litres of Schaffhausen wines from two German companies. He disguised these purchases by including false invoices in his accounts for cellar services, bottling and advice. These hundreds of thousands of litres were mixed with Valais wine to be marketed under the Valais AOC label.
At the second-instance trial last July, the public prosecutor asked for 5 years' imprisonment, while the winemaker's lawyer pleaded for a full suspended sentence.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
