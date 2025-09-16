Brazil's Ministry Takes Ag Projects To Gulf
Accompanying the ministry delegation were representatives of Brazilian companies working in energy transition solutions, financing, investment in agribusiness startups, and regenerative agriculture. According to the ministry, 19 meetings were held with the visiting countries' top investment institutions.
Brazil is a major global food producer but heavily dependent on fertilizer imports for its crops. The country counts nations such as Russia, Morocco, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia among its major fertilizer suppliers.
Brazil also aims to encourage the conversion of degraded pastures. According to data from the federal government's“Brazilian Green Way” program, the country has 280 million hectares dedicated to livestock farming, of which 165 million are pasturelands. Of these, 82 million show some degree of degradation. The program intends to restore at least 40 million hectares within 10 years and convert these degraded lands into highly productive areas without deforestation.
In UAE capital Abu Dhabi, the delegation took part in the second edition of the Hili Forum, which brought together representatives from governments, companies, and civil society to seek solutions to challenges such as the energy transition, trade wars, and climate change, among other topics. The missions were supported by Brazil's agricultural attachés at the embassies in these countries.
