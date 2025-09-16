EQS-News: Wolftank Group AG / Key word(s): Forecast

Wolftank Group: Publication of preliminary results for the first half of 2025 and forecast for the financial year 2025

Preliminary sales in the first half of 2025 stable at EUR 60.8 million compared to the same period last year (EUR 62 million)

Preliminary adjusted EBITDA at EUR -0.1 million (previous year: EUR 4.8 million) – primarily influenced by a provision of EUR 2.5 million due to a first-instance ruling and the maintenance-related shutdown of a recycling plant

Order backlog as of 30 June 2025 at EUR 146.3 million Wolftank Group expects sales in the range of EUR 121 million to EUR 123 million for the 2025 financial year and a corridor for adjusted EBITDA of EUR 1.5 million to EUR 3.0 million Wolftank Group AG (ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6 ), a leading provider of environmental and energy solutions, achieved consolidated sales of EUR 60.8 million in the first half of 2025, in line with the previous year (H1 2024: EUR 62 million). Sales development was influenced by challenging economic conditions. In the Environmental Services segment, Wolftank Group recorded lower than planned orders from framework agreements, a longer than expected maintenance shutdown of a recycling plant in Italy, and customer postponements of new projects. Based on preliminary figures, these effects led to an overall decline in sales of 11.9% to EUR 45.1 million in the Environmental Services segment (H1 2024: EUR 51.2 million). The segment's share of consolidated Group sales was thus 74.2% (H1 2024: 82.6%). The Hydrogen & Renewable Energies segment continued its growth momentum in the first half of 2025 on the basis of the strong order situation in the hydrogen sector. According to preliminary results, the segment's sales rose by 45.4% to EUR 15.7 million (H1 2024: EUR 10.8 million), increasing its share of consolidated sales to 25.8% (H1 2024: 17.4%). The loss of revenue caused by the maintenance of a recycling plant amounted to around EUR 5 million. In addition, the first half of 2025 was characterized by a changed product and project mix and lower profit margins compared to the previous year. Adjusted preliminary EBITDA therefore declined to EUR -0.1 million compared to EUR 4.8 million in the first half of 2024. Taking into account a provision of EUR 2.5 million for a first-instance ruling on a damage payment to a customer in Italy, EBITDA on a preliminary basis amounts to EUR -2.6 million. Strict cash management leads to stable liquidity position and unchanged net debt

As a result of strict cash management, Wolftank Group's liquidity stood at EUR 11.7 million on a preliminary basis at the end of the first half of the year, unchanged from the end of the 2024 financial year. Accordingly, net debt remained stable at EUR 24.1 million. Outlook: Positive EBITDA in the range of EUR 1.6 million to EUR 3.1 million expected in the second half of 2025

Wolftank Group does not expect a substantial improvement in economic conditions in the markets that are important to the Group in the second half of the financial year. In addition, the product and project mix in the second half of the year will continue to be characterized by lower profit margins compared to the previous year. The resumed operation at the recycling plant, which was undergoing maintenance, will have a positive impact on sales and earnings. Overall, Wolftank Group therefore expects a slightly positive EBITDA in the range of EUR 1.6 million to EUR 3.1 million in the second half of the year. The high order backlog of EUR 146.3 million will also have a stabilizing effect. Wolftank Group's management has initiated a process for the immediate implementation of strict cost reduction measures. At the same time, measures to consolidate and increase efficiency at group level are being consistently pursued. The company is thus setting the course for improved operating performance in the second half of 2025 and sustainably improved profit margins in the 2026 financial year. For the full year 2025, the Executive Board expects consolidated sales in the range of EUR 121 million to EUR 123 million (2024: EUR 121.5 million). Wolftank Group forecasts EBITDA in the range of EUR -1.0 million to EUR 0.5 million. Adjusting the EBITDA forecast for the one-time effect in connection with the first-instance decision on liability for damages to a customer results in a range for the expected adjusted EBITDA of EUR 1.5 million to EUR 3.0 million. Wolftank Group will publish its report on the first half of 2025 on 18 September 2025. About Wolftank Group

Wolftank Group is a leading global provider of environmental remediation and refueling solutions for renewable fuels. Its range of environmental services includes due diligence for environmental risks, customized services for soil and groundwater remediation, and recycling. In the field of energy carrier mobility and logistics, the Group supports customers in over 20 countries in implementing projects efficiently and in an environmentally friendly manner. To this end, it develops and implements tomorrow's technologies to decarbonize transport and build the infrastructure for emission-free mobility – for example, through the turnkey delivery of modular hydrogen and LNG refueling stations. The Group's subsidiaries in eight countries on three continents are managed by Wolftank Group AG, based in Innsbruck. Wolftank Group AG shares (WKN: A2PBHR; ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) are listed in the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange and in the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and are traded on Xetra, the Frankfurt and Berlin stock exchanges. Further information: Contact :

