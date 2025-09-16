Biomass Electricity Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth And Competitive Analysis And Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Forecast For The Biomass Electricity Market From 2024 To 2029?

The size of the biomass electricity market has seen significant growth in the past years. A surge from $55.43 billion in 2024 to $58.31 billion in 2025 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% is expected. The growth during the historic period can be credited to the rise of emerging markets, governmental incentives, low-interest rates, and the high environmental impact caused by traditional power generation sources.

The market for biomass electricity is forecasted to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years, with predictions indicating a growth to $72.78 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.7%. Various factors contribute to this projected growth, including an increasing global population and urbanization, escalated investments in renewable energy generation, commitment to lessen reliance on foreign oil, and the exploration of alternative energy sources. Future trends anticipated within this period include the adoption of bioenergy carbon capture and storage techniques to limit emissions, the conversion of traditional boilers to enhance efficiency and lessen carbon emissions, the use of anaerobic digestion plants to minimize emissions, the investment in and advancement of novel waste-to-energy technologies, a shift towards utilizing digital marketplaces to provide services and the integration of artificial intelligence technologies to improve biomass preprocessing.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Biomass Electricity Market?

The rise in government support, facilitated by various subsidies and policy initiatives, is propelling the biomass electricity market's expansion . This change is linked to mounting concerns over climate change and the escalating presence of greenhouse gases in the environment due to the combustion of fossil fuels such as coal and oil. As a response, governments are implementing new policies to promote sustainable power production. For example, in India, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy sponsors the National Biogas and Manure Management Programme (NBMMP), which finances the establishment of family-style biogas plants, primarily for rural and semi-urban dwellings. This programme, executed by the State Nodal Departments/State Nodal Agencies, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), and the Biogas Development and Training Centers (BDTCs), offers up to Rs. 17,000 ($230) in subsidies for the creation of biogas units.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Biomass Electricity Market?

Major players in the Biomass Electricity include:

. Drax Group

. EPH

. Engie

. EDF

. Iberdrola

. Acciona SA

. RWE

. Ørsted A/S

. CEZ

. Babcock and Wilcox

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Biomass Electricity Market In The Globe?

Developments in the biomass electricity market have seen firms innovate new techniques for generating electric power. They achieve this by creating hybrid biogas plants that merge biogas with other renewable energy forms such as solar power. This integration of biogas with solar energy reduces the operational costs and the intensity of handling waste products from farms. In August 2023, these innovations made their way to Sagamihara, Japan, where a new biogas power plant was inaugurated. It generates 1.9 million Nm3 of biogas annually from pig feed waste and food waste through anaerobic digestion. To produce electricity and heat, the plant employs a combined heat and power (CHP) system, which is then supplied to the grid and utilised in running the plant's operations.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Biomass Electricity Market Segments

The biomass electricity market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Feedstock: Solid Biomass, Biogas, Municipal Solid Waste, Liquid Biomass

2) By Technology: Anaerobic Digestion, Combustion, Co-Firing, Gasification, Landfill Gas

3) By End-User: Households, Industrial Sector, Government Sector, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Solid Biomass: Wood Pellets, Agricultural Residues, Wood Chips, Energy Crops

2) By Biogas: Anaerobic Digestion Products, Landfill Gas, Wastewater Treatment Biogas

3) By Municipal Solid Waste: Organic Waste, Recyclable Materials, Non-recyclable Residuals

4) By Liquid Biomass: Biodiesel, Bioethanol, Other Biofuels



Which Regions Are Dominating The Biomass Electricity Market Landscape?

In 2024, Western Europe stood as the leading region in the biomass electricity market, with projected growth. The biomass electricity market analysis encompassed other regions including Asia-Pacific, which was the runner-up globally, as well as Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

